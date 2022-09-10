Game of the Week: Martinsville beats Morehead, 34-21

Martinsville made the trip across the state line and took the W on Friday night.

On 10 News at 6, we told you that Morehead may be wondering who let the dogs out when the night was over. While it looked rocky for a bit in the 4th, Martinsville did just enough on both sides of the ball in order to enjoy a ride back across the state line.

Defense putting in early work for the Bulldogs. Deep pass by Brittyn Barnes picked off by Jaylen Finney.

Martinsville turns it into points, quarterback RayShawn Dickerson on 3rd and long, keeps it and trots 33 yards to the house for the 7-0 lead.

Second quarter, Martinsville pinned inside the 5 when Dickerson, sack fumbled in the end zone. Jordan Harris recovers for the Panthers as they tie it up…and start roaring.

But Martinsville wasn’t having it. Dickerson added another 12 yd TD rush as the Bulldogs fans showed up in full force.

Just before halftime…more Martinsville. Dickerson this time throws a dart to Jahmal Jones and it’s 21-7 at halftime.

Second half: Panthers driving when the snap is high…recovered by Jakavious Wimbush.

More points for the Bulldogs, Dickerson’s pass tipped but caught in the end zone by Christian Jones. After going up 34-7…Panthers roared for 14 unanswered points.

Bryton Barnes 2 yard scamper made it a two-score game.

This marks the first time since 2016 Martinsville has won back-to-back road games to start the season. Home opener for the Bulldogs next week when Dan River comes to town.