Ferrum drops home opener to Muskingum, 31-3

FERRUM, Va. – The Ferrum Panthers dropped their home opener to a first-time opponent in Muskingum by a final score of 31-3.

While the Panthers found some first half success through their run game, turnovers and the Muskies stout redzone defense held them to just three points. Noah Wellmeier was the top rusher for Muskingum racking up 117 yards on 27 carries. Brayden Hawkins passed for 99 yards for Ferrum while Rah’Quan Payne led the defense with 8 tackles.

Ferrum will travel to LaGrange for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, September 17.