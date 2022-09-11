Rutherford, Lamanna win individual events at Knights Crossing Invitational

SALEM, Va. – The annual Knights Crossing Invitational took place at Green Hill park Saturday with high schools from across the state turning out their top cross country athletes.

In one of the early featured events, Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest finished first with a time of 18:10.2 in the Girls Red Race.

On the boys side, Connor Rutherford of Blacksburg clocked in first at 15:08.7. The Blacksburg boys also finished first as team while the Blacksburg girls were the highest finishing team from our area at second.

For more complete results from the 2022 Knights Crossing Invitational, click here.