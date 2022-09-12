Lord Botetourt’s Nicely earns Week 3 honors

STAUNTON, Va. – The task doesn’t get any taller. Lord Botetourt traveled to 6-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads, with the Gladiators riding the nation’s longest win streak at 52.

The streak also had the Gladiators tied with Phoebus for the longest in the history of Virginia High School Football, one win from holding the record alone. But the Cavaliers weren’t about to become a footnote, thanks in large part to junior quarterback Jakari Nicely.

Nicely was the unflappable force executing the L-B power run game. He carried 30 times for 181 yards and four scores and completed all four of his pass attempts for 59 yards and another touchdown. He also added an interception on defense that helped seal the win. The Cavaliers did what 52 straight teams before them couldn’t do—they snapped the streak, 35-21.

Jakari Nicely is your Week 3 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.