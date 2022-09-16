Liberty looking for improved QB play vs. Wake Forest

Lynchburg, Va. – Undefeated Liberty’s task gets significantly taller this weekend, when they travel to last year’s ACC runnerup Wake Forest. They’ll need to play at a higher level than we saw this past weekend in order to take down the nation’s 19th ranked team.

The Flames outlasted UAB 21-14, but it was far from a clean performance. Quarterback Kaidon Salter was serviceable in his first career start, but not spectacular. Sloppy weather conditions certainly affected the game plan, as the redshirt freshman was 13 of 25 for 202 yards passing. He added 79 yards and a score rushing. But the Flames know he has to be sharper as the competition gets tougher.

“Just gotta slow down, I mean the o-line -- they’ve been doing great. Giving me time in the pocket, just gotta keep trusting that. I must go through my progressions, hitting all those reads, getting the ball to the right person at the right time,” Salter says.

“What I love about him -- he no excuse maker. Zero. This is him: ‘Yes sir, I know I should’ve seen that and I wanna do it better.” He is going to work to do that, and hopefully you’ll see that he is improved some on that come Saturday,” head coach Hugh Freeze says.

Wake Forest is out to a 2-0 start after demolishing Vanderbilt on Saturday. They welcomed back starting quarterback Sam Hartman, who promptly threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Gametime is 5 p.m. in Winston-Salem.