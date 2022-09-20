POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors

Martinsville, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just 17 carries, including 5 rushing touchdowns in the Bulldogs 50-27 win. Jones’s track speed was on display with three touchdown runs longer than 60 yards. For all his efforts--senior Jahmal Jones is the Week 4--WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.