15-year old hopes to make ValleyStar 300 Field

Martinsville, Va. – The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 always brings in fans and drivers from near and far that have unique backgrounds. One driver hoping to make the race this weekend is 15-year old Katie Hettinger.

The Michigan native began racing at the age of 5, following in the footsteps of her dad and granddad. She has already built her own resume of success, having won the 2020 Champion Racing Association Junior Late Model series title. Last year she also became the youngest female race winner at Hickory Motor Speedway, where she has 4 wins this season. Hettinger has never been to Martinsville Speedway...but is excited for the weekend.

“I hope it just gets my name out there a little more. I know there are a lot of things going on helping me get my name out there but Martinsville is a really big race for late models. So, there will be a lot of big names there and everything so I’m really hoping to make the race--that’s my overall goal but a top 10 would be awesome so I’m really excited,” Hettinger says.

Hettinger says her long term goal is to race in the Nascar Cup Series and be a champion.