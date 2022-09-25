62º

Danville native Peyton Sellers wins Valley Star Credit Union 300

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Peyton Sellers in victory lane at Martinsville Speedway (Steve Curtiss Photography)

RIDGEWAY, Va. – He’s tried, tried and tried again. But Peyton Sellers’ was winless at the prestigious Valley Star Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway--until Saturday night.

The Danville native found himself surging to the lead following a green-white checkered restart at the historic Paperclip. Sellers held off JR Motorsports development driver Carson Kvapil to win his first ever grandfather clock and a sweet $32,000 paycheck.

The win was about more than just Saturday nights race--with that, Sellers also won the Virginia Triple Crown.

