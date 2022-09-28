Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Ep. 1 -- Noah Lyles gets a legendary surprise

Chasing Gold will keep you close to the athletes and stories that matter on the road the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As we embark down the road to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, NBC Sports is creating a new monthly program – Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — that will immerse viewers in the world of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Summer Games.

In the debut episode, Mike Tirico and Maria Taylor give us our first introduction to the Olympic scene in Paris, we check in on milestones for U.S. gymnast Konnor McClain and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, Taylor sits down for a captivating interview with reigning 200m world champion Noah Lyles -- complete with a surprise from U.S. sprint legend Michael Johnson -- and much more.

0:00 Intro - Maria Taylor in Paris, Mike Tirico in LA

3:05 Sydney McLaughlin's 400m hurdles World Record

6:25 Swimming World Championships recap with Rowdy Gaines

16:42 Paris Olympic history

19:01 Summer Olympic sports recap

21:47 Olympians on social media

22:48 Para sports summer recap

23:50 Brody Malone at US Gymnastics Nationals

26:41 Women's Gymnastics Nationals recap

34:12 Americans dominate Track Worlds

38:18 Noah Lyles and Michael Johnson interview

45:05 Outro