Bennett, Louis lead Liberty to 42-24 victory over UMass

AMHERST, Ma. – Johnathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Shedro Louis had three short touchdown runs to power Liberty to a 42-24 victory over Massachusetts. Dae Dae Hunter and Louis scored on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Bennett connected with Michael Bollinger for a 4-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to give Liberty (5-1) a 21-10 halftime lead in a battle between independent programs.

Louis scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards to increase the Flames’ lead to 35-10 after three quarters. Bennett teamed up with Demario Douglas for a 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Liberty outgained UMass on the afternoon, 453 to 233 yards, jump-starting the offense after finishing the first quarter with 87 yards on 16 plays.

The Flames missed crossing the 200-yard rushing threshold for the third time this season by six yards, finishing the game with 194 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Appomattox County native Javon Scruggs paced Liberty’s defensive effort, finishing the game with seven stops, including a 12-yard sack. Liberty, who came into the game ranked No. 9 in the country in sacks (3.40 per game), ended the day with a season-best six sacks.