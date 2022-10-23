Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase.

Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.

Virginia Tech's Mike Young and Mike Jones at the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase (WSLS)

A familiar face is suiting up in the Gold and Red this year in former William Fleming standout Elijah Mitchell. In what proved to be an exciting exhibition matchup, Oak Hill and Massanutten needed an extra period of play before Massanutten pulled away for the 92-87 overtime victory. Leading Massanutten in scoring was Mississippi State commit Adrian Myers with 33 points. Leading Oak Hill was Zion Pipkin who also dropped 33 points.

The Oak Hill Gold team is coached by Yarrick Stoneman who replaced long-time coach Steve Smith who retired.

In the early game, Miller School defeated Oak Hill (Red Team) 59-35.