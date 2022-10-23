Liberty earns big win over BYU in front of historic crowd

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a game that started slow for the Flames, the pace would increase as the game went on leading to a 41-14 Liberty victory over visiting BYU.

While the Flames were held to a first quarter field goal, the Cougars responded with two scoring drives that ended in touchdowns--one from Jaren Hall to Puka Nacua and the other from Hall to Isaac Rex. It was a quick 14-3 BYU lead. But that would be the last of the Cougars scoring.

Liberty responded with 38 unanswered points for the remainder of the game. Johnathan Bennett had a career game, finishing with 247 passing yards off of 24 completions and two touchdowns. He led the Flames down the field as the took a 20-14 lead into halftime.

The Flames balanced offensive attack was assisted by Dae Dae Hunter who broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter giving his team the 34-14 advantage. Hunter would finish with 213 yards on the ground.

Equally impressive on Saturday night was the Flames defense--a unit that only allowed 142 yards and zero points after the first quarter of play.

Liberty students rush the field after defeating BYU 41-14 (WSLS)

“The vision Dr. Falwell cast many decades ago to be able to walk in that today to see that the stadium full the excitement and obviously it was another level tonight. And standing there at the gate coming out and seeing the stands full was really really gratifying and I said Monday I came here for moments like this,” Freeze said.

Liberty now holds an impressive 7-1 record as it heads into its bye week and the programs first five-game win streak since a span from the end of the 2020 season into the 2021 season. Head coach Hugh Freeze moves his coaching record with the Flames to 33-12, tying him with Tom Dowling (33-38-2, 1977-83) for fourth place on Liberty’s all-time wins list.