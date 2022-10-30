VMI falls to No. 16 Mercer 55-14

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI moves to 1-7 on the season after falling to Mercer at home on Saturday. Seth Morgan went 10-21 for 78 yards, the team only had 134 yards of total offense.

The Keydet defense totaled five takeaways, the most since 2019, led by Alex Oliver who recorded two interceptions for the second time in a row against Mercer. Seth Morgan and Stone Snyder returned to the lineup, while Korey Bridy punched in two touchdowns. VMI now drops to 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in league play, while Mercer moves to 7-2 with a 5-1 mark in the SoCon.

“We talked about this poem called ‘The Race’ which says every time you get knocked down, you should rise,” said VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim. “Friday’s pregame speech I asked all the players to imagine that in 20 or 30 years, maybe their son is playing here, and I challenged them to play how they would want their son to play, and I think they did that.”

VMI will head on the road to take on Samford next week.