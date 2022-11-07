Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials.

Patterson was in his freshman season at Ferrum and was listed as a quarterback on the team’s website. According to the school’s Director of Athletics John Sutyak, Patterson was not with the team Saturday since he is not part of the travel team. He took the weekend off to return home to Sanford, North Carolina.

On Sunday, the Ferrum Football Twitter page offered its condolences to Patterson’s friends, family and the Black Hats community.

We are deeply saddened about the passing of freshman student-athlete Will Patterson. Our deepest condolences to Will’s family, friends, and fellow Black Hat teammates. Forever a HAT 🖤🎩 pic.twitter.com/YSluGQnl0h — Ferrum Football (@FerrumFootball) November 6, 2022

Also in response to the tragic news, Ferrum College also sent out a statement, sharing that resources have been made available for those grieving.