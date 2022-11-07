80º

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Will Patterson (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials.

Patterson was in his freshman season at Ferrum and was listed as a quarterback on the team’s website. According to the school’s Director of Athletics John Sutyak, Patterson was not with the team Saturday since he is not part of the travel team. He took the weekend off to return home to Sanford, North Carolina.

On Sunday, the Ferrum Football Twitter page offered its condolences to Patterson’s friends, family and the Black Hats community.

Also in response to the tragic news, Ferrum College also sent out a statement, sharing that resources have been made available for those grieving.

