Christiansburg’s Evans grabs Week 11 Honors

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Demons went into the final week of the regular season with plenty of playoff possibilities. First things first, they needed a win over district rival Pulaski County.

Tanner Evans, Christiansburg’s “swiss army knife” was at it again! Evans rushed for 130 yards and a score and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 34-31 win. The versatile player is also a top-notch defender for his team.

The Blue Demons locked down the three seed in Region 3D and will host a playoff opener this Friday.

For all his efforts, the junior star is the Week 11 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.