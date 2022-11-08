53º

Christiansburg’s Evans grabs Week 11 Honors

Junior ‘Swiss-Army Knife’ accounts for 3 scores in win

John Appicello, Sports Director

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Blue Demons went into the final week of the regular season with plenty of playoff possibilities. First things first, they needed a win over district rival Pulaski County.

Tanner Evans, Christiansburg’s “swiss army knife” was at it again! Evans rushed for 130 yards and a score and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 34-31 win. The versatile player is also a top-notch defender for his team.

The Blue Demons locked down the three seed in Region 3D and will host a playoff opener this Friday.

For all his efforts, the junior star is the Week 11 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10.

