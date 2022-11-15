35º

Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held.

The team and staff sported white t-shirts with orange lettering that said “#HokiesforHoos” with the numbers 1, 15, and 41 for Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry respectively.

Head Coach Kenny Brooks said the idea came from a conversation between him and his videographer, Chase Sanchez. Their team trainer Erin Cash and her staff designed the shirts on a Cricut, which took about four hours.

“I hope everyone over there sees it and understands that we can be rivals, but we also can be one,” he said. “The only thing we can do is step up, support, and let them know we are with them.”

The Hokies beat USC Upstate 79-24.

