Christiansburg wins Region 3D Championship with 34-7 win over Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – In the Region 3D Semifinal last year, Lord Botetourt beat Christiansburg by just one single point. On Friday, Christiansburg beat the Cavaliers in dominant fashion, 34-7.

“I got the job here 6 years ago,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said. “If we want to win, we have to go through them [Lord Botetourt]. It starts in that weight room right there and our kids bought into that. It’s year round. That’s a model they developed and we have to aspire to be.”

“I’m just proud of our kids for doing that. It’s hard to come from the bottom and work your way to the top. It’s the toughest thing to do in sports. The psychological part of having to go through and beat a team who has beaten you so many years, and our kids did that.”

“We just got a lot of momentum from that first drive, Curtis [Altizer] driving us down the field and just getting us the momentum for the rest of the game,” quarterback Tanner Evans said. “We were all hungry, we just wanted to finish it off and beat them.”

Lord Botetourt ended their season with an 11-2 record, while Christiansburg will face the winner of Heritage/LCA in the Class 3 State Semifinals.