Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023 class. The former Virginia Tech football standout was a first-team All-American defensive back and spent 14 seasons in the NFL, where he became a three-time Pro-Bowl selection.

Jimmye Laycock paced the sidelines at William & Mary for 39 years as head coach of The Tribe. He amassed 249 wins, 7 conference titles and 10 NCAA FCS playoff appearances.

William & Mary head coach Jimmye Laycock is seen on the sidelines during the first quarter of a NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 7-6. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Hampton native Francena McCorory was a star at Bethel High school and Hampton University before winning 2 Olympic gold medals in the 4x400 meter relay.

Martinsville native Shawn Moore is also part of the 2023 class. He was the 1990 ACC Player of the Year who had a record-setting career for the University of Virginia. His 83 touchdowns still remain a school record today.

Virginia quarterback Shawn Moore (12) pulls away from Tennessee's Earnest Field, left and J.J. McCleskey (6) as he picks up extra yardage during the first quarter of Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1991 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Brian Broom) (1991 AP )

Columnist Jerry Ratcliffe has been a fixture when it comes to Commonwealth athletics. He’s a 4 time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year recipient who continues to cover all things relating to the University of Virginia athletics.

Last but certainly not least, a familiar name to southwest Virginia got the call to be part of the 2023 class also. Bob Rotanz was a three-time All-American for Roanoke College lacrosse during his career. Rotanz earned National Player of the Year in 1978 and lead the Maroons to an NCAA title. These days, Rotanz is also known for “Mac & Bobs” popular restaurant in downtown Salem. Rotanz also continues to give back to his community and alma mater as well.