Virginia women move to 8-0 with 72-50 win over East Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team put quite an exclamation point on the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament as it downed East Carolina 72-50.

Another pivotal run sprung the Cavaliers to victory. This time a 17-3 spurt to open the second half opened the Cavs up to a 20 point lead. It’s the first 8-0 start for the program since 1992 as first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, also called Coach Mox, continues to shape and refine the culture of the program in Charlottesville.

Sam Brunelle led Virginia in scoring with 15 points while three others scored in double figures--Mir McLean, Kaydan Lawson and McKenna Dale. McLean recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

ECU was held to just two made three-pointers and shot just 31 percent for the game.

“I’m definitely proud of our team,” said Coach Mox. “In the second half we got considerably better. It’s been a long month as far as how many games we’ve been playing and we’ve had quick turnarounds, including having only one day to prep, so we haven’t really had a chance to work on ourselves. I say that a lot here because it’s important. Until today, nobody has played a zone against us, and we knew they’d probably play us 40 minutes in zone. We haven’t gone against zone or practiced it since probably preseason. In the first half we really needed to settle in and find our rhythm and then we did that in the second half.”

Virginia will travel to Penn State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip off with the Nittany Lions.