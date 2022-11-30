Lengendary football coach Bob Christmas calling it a career

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday evening Amherst County High School announced the retiring of legendary head football coach Bob Christmas.

Christmas has been involved in coaching for 48 years--spending the last four seasons leading the Lancers where they reached postseason play each year. His coaching career has extended from Virginia to Georgia, having made stops at LCA, Jefferson Forest on two occasions and Amherst County. Christmas holds over 300 wins as a head coach, including back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993. Christmas was selected to coach in the Virginia All-Star Football game following each season.

Coach Christmas has been named “Coach of the Year” 15 different times including several District, Region, and Area Coach of the Year awards while also being named the State Coach of the Year following the 1993 season.

“Coach Christmas stepped in and helped to not only rebuild our program but his leadership helped us navigate through the pandemic and laid a foundation for our future success,” said Amherst County High School athletic director Robert Curd. “I am extremely proud and grateful that his last stop was here with the Amherst Lancers. On behalf of Amherst Athletics, we wish Coach Christmas the very best in his retirement and future endeavors.”

Bob Christmas during a mid-season interview with 10 Sports (WSLS)

“Coach Christmas has not only won an overwhelming amount of football games throughout his career, but he has also developed quality relationships with his coaches and players that have lasted over time,” said Amherst County High School Principal Joey Crawford. “As the son of two coaches who spent their entire careers in high school sports, I have a great appreciation for what Coach Christmas has accomplished and I am proud to have had him represent our school for the last four years.”