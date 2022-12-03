Christiansburg on a roll as they reach Class 3 semifinals

CHRISTIANSBUR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 state semifinal previews continue with Christiansburg High. The Blue Demons turned some heads by claiming a region title for the first time in 11 years, and they’re on the hunt for more as they return to the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.

C-Burg took down perennial power Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D final, anchored by a stout offensive and defensive line. In addition, the swiss army knife that is Tanner Evans has led by example this entire season.

Head coach Alex Wilkens said the keys to victory for the past 5 weeks have involved discipline and a deep understanding of the assignment ... with the size advantage also on their side.

“We’re blessed with frames, we’ve got some kids with good frames. But not all the kids we have were great football players when they were young. A couple of them were big sloppy kids or smaller kids that weren’t strong enough to be linemen that developed into that so I think if you have good linemen it’s a culture thing and takes time over years to develop that,” head coach Alex Wilkens said.

10-3 Christiansburg will travel to Region C champ 11-2 Heritage at noon Saturday.