Liberty to face Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl

(Matthew Hinton, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty football will head to Boca Raton, Florida for the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20.

The Flames will face off against Toledo at FAU Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The team is looking to secure their fourth win after coming out on top at the Cure Bowl in both 2019 and 2020, and beating Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl in 2021.

Tickets to the Boca Raton Bowl can be purchased online.