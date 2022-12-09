Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup

Full Screen 1 / 7 Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

LUSAIL – The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2. ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

