Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today.

The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke.

On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship

The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back from Florida with a police escort and a lot of celebration.

“It’s been a long time coming. This is the third time we’ve been up there. The first two times didn’t go our way, but the kids rebounded and responded,” Head Coach Joseph Mesadieu said. “And the toughest game of the season this year they didn’t fail and we came through with the win, man I’m proud of them.”

The players all came home with national championship rings to commemorate their win.