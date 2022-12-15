Clay Campbell reflects on NASCAR’s 75 years on Founders Day

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Happy Founders Day to NASCAR fans! It was 75 years ago on December 14 that Bill France Senior and his racing advisees met at the Streamline Hotel – and the idea of stock car racing and NASCAR was born.

Martinsville Speedway just celebrated its 75th anniversary this year and continues to pave the way for racing and keeping fans invested.

“I think it’s phenomenal, it’s phenomenal for us to celebrate 75 years, same thing with NASCAR, and it continues to grow,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “I think the family involvement with both facilities, here at Martinsville and NASCAR with Bill France Senior, and Bill France Junior, his son Jim France is running the company now. I think the family values has meant a lot to NASCAR and there are no other sports entities like it.”

Campbell also said all the tracks will be recognizing the 75th anniversary of NASCAR this season, with details coming at a later date.