Cavaliers savor rematch with #5 Houston in Top 5 showdown

Charlottesville, Va. – Coming off a 10 day break for exams, Tony Bennett’s Cavs get a shot at some revenge. The second ranked Virginia squad hosts 10-1..number five Houston.

”Next opponent is Houston and we owe them one and they’re coming here so I think it’s gonna be a big giant atmosphere and I know the young guys have an experience what it’s like to play Houston but they’re very tough and physical,” UVA forward Jayden Gardner says.

Gardner is referring to a 20-point UVA loss suffered in south Texas last season. Tip time is set for 2 pm at what is expected to be ‘jumpin’ crowd at JPJ. It’s an atmosphere, and a challenge, some members of the young UVA squad admit they haven’t experienced just yet.

“It’s gonna be a whole different type of game even more physical even more aggressive. They’re gonna go crash the boards so as a freshman as a young guy just got a bring an extra amount of intensity now,” UVA freshman forward Ryan Dunn says.

Virginia comes into the contest a perfect 8-0.