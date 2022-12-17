38º

Cavaliers savor rematch with #5 Houston in Top 5 showdown

UVA looking to avenge last year’s 20-point loss

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Virginia Cavaliers, Houston Cougars, NCAA Basketball
Houston center Josh Carlton (25) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Charlottesville, Va. – Coming off a 10 day break for exams, Tony Bennett’s Cavs get a shot at some revenge. The second ranked Virginia squad hosts 10-1..number five Houston.

”Next opponent is Houston and we owe them one and they’re coming here so I think it’s gonna be a big giant atmosphere and I know the young guys have an experience what it’s like to play Houston but they’re very tough and physical,” UVA forward Jayden Gardner says.

Gardner is referring to a 20-point UVA loss suffered in south Texas last season. Tip time is set for 2 pm at what is expected to be ‘jumpin’ crowd at JPJ. It’s an atmosphere, and a challenge, some members of the young UVA squad admit they haven’t experienced just yet.

“It’s gonna be a whole different type of game even more physical even more aggressive. They’re gonna go crash the boards so as a freshman as a young guy just got a bring an extra amount of intensity now,” UVA freshman forward Ryan Dunn says.

Virginia comes into the contest a perfect 8-0.

