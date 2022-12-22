Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) and Jordan Poole (3) defend a shot by Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game as teammate Anthony Lamb (40) watches Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history.

The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.

Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018.

The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.

