Pedulla, Kidd providing early season spark for Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s 2021 season had a storybook ending-- a magical run in Brooklyn at the ACC Tournament with a trophy being hoisted and nets being cut.

Two players part of the momentous night--Sean Pedulla and Lynn Kidd.

“That was amazing,” Kidd said. “That was one of my favorite nights ever. The whole season, all the work we put in, just to have something we’ll always remember is crazy to me. I’m thankful for that.”

The two of them have been hard at work trying to bring that momentum to the court for this season.

Pedulla leads the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per contest. His role coming off the bench last season and learning under Storm Murphy is paying dividends thus far.

“I was grateful for that and he was the perfect guy to role model afterwards because he came from Wofford with Coach Young and he knew what he wanted,” Pedulla said. “So, it was good to be under him for our first year.”

Kidd is playing more like a grown man with an increased role this year. He’s asserting himself at both ends of the court, something the Florida native credits his teammates for aiding in his growth.

“He’s ready to go, chomping at the bit and he’s everything,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. “Nobody’s given him anything he’s earned it. He’s worked his tail off.”

“I really just changed my mindset and wanted to take it serious,” Kidd said. “I feel like the last two years I really wasn’t locked in as I should’ve been and getting results. I’m grateful for my teammates helping through this process through the summer and getting extra reps--coming in late at night and early in the morning.”

Kidd and Pedulla--just two of the many Hokies making early season contributions and hoping to reap late season rewards.