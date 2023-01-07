Dawgs Mash Mayhem 8-3

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs hammered the Macon Mayhem 8-3 on Friday night at Berglund Center. Nine different players recorded two points or more for the Dawgs, led by Dillon Radin with four points and Nick DeVito, C.J. Valerian, Josh Nenadal, and Chris Vella with three points each.

Roanoke stonewalled any attempts of offense by Macon in the first period, outshooting the visitors 14-4. A rebound goal by Vella at 5:41 opened the scoring, and DeVito tallied his first goal of the night on another rebound at 11:33. The Dawgs held the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period started slow for both sides until the Roanoke attack roared to life. Nenadal bashed in a rebound goal at 10:01 to extend the advantage, before two greasy scores just 36 seconds apart by Radin at 12:17 and 12:53 had the Dawgs suddenly ahead 5-0. DeVito squared home a beautifully worked puck at 16:19 to make the lead six for Roanoke. A Caleb Cameron goal in transition at 18:09 got the Mayhem on the board, but it was 6-1 for the hosts entering the final period.

The Dawgs seemed content to just coast to the finish line in the third period, as both teams had eight shots on the net and both teams scored twice. Sean Leonard scored at 5:20 in his first game back since December 10 but was quickly answered by Cameron. A Nick Ford goal made it 8-2 for the Dawgs at 9:37, before a tipped shot by Jacob Ratcliffe closed the scoring at 12:56, as the Dawgs beat Macon 8-3 for their sixth win in six tries against the Mayhem.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 18-of-21 shots in the net for Roanoke, while Cody Karpinski and Josh Benson combined to make 29 stops on 37 shots faced for Macon. Roanoke was 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Mayhem never had a man advantage.

