Armstrong staying in ACC, chooses N.C. State

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) waits to go onto the filed in the first half during an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

ROANOKE, Va. – Quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his commitment to North Carolina State on Saturday.

The former Virginia quarterback was a pivotal part of the Cavaliers offense for the past three seasons. His biggest season came in 2021 when he ranked 4th in all of college football with nearly 4,500 passing yards. He has also rushed for over 1,200 yards in his career. During that season, Robert Anae served as Virginia’s offensive coordinator.

Anae spent this past season as the OC for the Syracuse Orange. He was added to the Wolfpack’s staff in early December.