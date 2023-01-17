10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. – At its monthly meeting, the Roanoke Valley Sport Club hosted hosted media night featuring local sports journalists in the Roanoke Valley. 10 Sports’ very own Brooke Leonard was one of four guest speakers on Monday night.

“One of the best parts of working in Roanoke is getting to cover my alma mater, Virginia Tech,” Leonard said to a crowd of dozens. The Lord Botetourt grad touched on key moments in her career and the great relationships she’s built in her time spent working in Roanoke.

Salem Times Register sports journalist Brian Hoffman was honored as well with a Media Legends Award for his nearly 5 decades of reporting on local sports in the Roanoke Valley.

Also on hand were members of the North Cross state championship football team along with coaches Stephen Alexander and Shannon Taylor.