Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech

BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on.

COMMITTED! @Bengal_Football’s Ja’Ricous Hairston (@JaRicous ) running out to Enter Sandman tonight before his bball game. The senior QB will play TE for the #Hokies and says it is his dream school 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aAZXUo4PME — Brooke Leonard (@abrookeleonard) January 25, 2023

“Bassett’s also been like a culture so I knew when I made my decision I wanted to let everybody know that’s a part of the culture and helped me get this far,” said Hairston.

“Just the fact that it’s my dream school and just the little simple things--it’s very beautiful up there and they are one of the best schools in what I want to major in.”

As a senior, Hairston was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year--finishing with over 2,000 total yards of offense with eight rushing scores and 16 passing touchdowns.

Hairston’s time as a Bengal finished with him breaking school records for single season touchdown passes and the most passing touchdowns in a single game.

Hairston says he intends to play tight end for the Hokies.