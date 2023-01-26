1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Brookville’s Drake McDaniel

Lynchburg, Va. – It didn’t take long for Bees quarterback Drake McDaniel to make an impact n the 2022 fall season. In week one against a Class 5 playoff team in Patrick Henry, the Bees’ dual-threat signal caller led the way in all phases. He ran for 117 yards and two scores, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass, and he blocked a punt, and returned it for a TD as well.

10 Sports’ Eric Johnson was at Brookville to hand over the hardware, as the ‘trophy tour’ honors McDaniel, who was named second-team all-state in the all-purpose category. McDaniel helped lead the Bees to yet another Region 3C playoff appearance and an 8-4 season.

McDaniel said he’s come a long way since his freshman year, especially with his run game.

“I feel like since my freshman year when I first started if I ran the ball, I look like a naked deer that didn’t have any eyes trying to find a way across the road! But throughout the years with Coach Meeks and a couple of the coaches I’ve met up with they’ve always made running a big part of football and if I can run and throw it-- it showed this year, it’s kinda unstoppable,” McDaniel said.

Brookville’s head football coach Jon Meeks said McDaniel has an energy that’s irreplaceable.

“The hardest thing to replace from this guy – he’s just a fierce competitor, and I think the team feeds off that they know he’s gonna fight to the end,” Brookville head football coach Jon Meeks said.

McDaniel was named the Seminole District 1st team in the all-purpose category.