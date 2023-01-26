41º

LIVE

Sports

APPITUDE: LIV vs PGA golf - let’s talk about it

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: LIV, PGA, Golf, Appitude, Sports
Appitude (WSLS)

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

You’ll be able to find Appitude every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m., right after our 6 o’clock news.

Today, we’re talking LIV vs PGA golf, and it’s a rivalry not even Vince McMahon could conjure up.

I’m breaking down the difference between the two, why legacy golfers are jumping ship for the new tour on the block, and how this is going to change the sport.

We know you have opinions on this, and so do I — so let me hear them in the comments below and we’ll talk about it.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter