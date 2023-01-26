APPITUDE: LIV vs PGA golf - let’s talk about it

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

You’ll be able to find Appitude every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m., right after our 6 o’clock news.

Today, we’re talking LIV vs PGA golf, and it’s a rivalry not even Vince McMahon could conjure up.

I’m breaking down the difference between the two, why legacy golfers are jumping ship for the new tour on the block, and how this is going to change the sport.

We know you have opinions on this, and so do I — so let me hear them in the comments below and we’ll talk about it.