31º

Sports

Carroll County girls handle LCA at Adam Ward Classic

Defending State Champion Cavaliers get neutral site win in Salem

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Carroll County Cavaliers, LIberty Christian Academy Bulldogs, Adam Ward Classic, HS Girls Basketball

SALEM, Va. – The VHSL Class 3 defending state champs added Liberty Christian to a long list of conquests with a 65-31 win on Day 2 of the Adam Ward classic.

Jaelyn Hagee led the way with 24 points for the Cavaliers. Carroll County led 30-13 at the half.

Other scores from Day two of the Adam Ward Classic:

  • George Wythe’s boys defeat William Byrd 57-40.
  • The Auburn boys move to 18-4 with a win over Narrows 79-65.
  • William Fleming falls to the Western Albemarle boys 56-39
  • Cave Spring downs the Liberty Christian boys 70-45
  • Northside edges Radford boys 50-47 in overtime.
  • Patrick Henry boys 78, Lord Botetourt 44.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter