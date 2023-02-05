Carroll County girls handle LCA at Adam Ward Classic

SALEM, Va. – The VHSL Class 3 defending state champs added Liberty Christian to a long list of conquests with a 65-31 win on Day 2 of the Adam Ward classic.
Jaelyn Hagee led the way with 24 points for the Cavaliers. Carroll County led 30-13 at the half.
Other scores from Day two of the Adam Ward Classic:
- George Wythe’s boys defeat William Byrd 57-40.
- The Auburn boys move to 18-4 with a win over Narrows 79-65.
- William Fleming falls to the Western Albemarle boys 56-39
- Cave Spring downs the Liberty Christian boys 70-45
- Northside edges Radford boys 50-47 in overtime.
- Patrick Henry boys 78, Lord Botetourt 44.