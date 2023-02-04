Adam Ward Classic begins in Salem

Salem, Va. – The Salem girls rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Glenvar in the varsity girls matchup to open the Adam Ward Classic. The final was 49-35.

Proceeds from the two day basketball extravaganza help contribute to the Adam Ward Scholarship find. They money generated helps create scholarship opportunities for high school students who were identified as “Adam-like” during high school.

Adam was a 2007 Salem High graduate who went on to graduate from Virginia Tech in 2011. He played football at Salem High and was a avid sports fan. Adam life ended tragically while working as a photojournalist at WDBJ7. Since 2016 Salem High, the Western Virginia Basketball officials association and the City of Salem have joined together to make hosting this event a reality.

Saturday’s slate includes a jam-packed schedule of great matchups:

10 am William Byrd vs. George Wythe

11:45 am Auburn vs. Narrows

1:30 pm Carroll Co. vs LCA girls

3 pm William Fleming vs. Western Albemarle

5 pm Cave Spring vs LCA

6:45 pm Northside vs. Radford

8:30 pm Patrick Henry vs. Lord Botetourt