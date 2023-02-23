WATCH | APPITUDE: NBA All-Star game in all of its glory ... or lack thereof

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

You’ll be able to find Appitude every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m., right after our 6 o’clock news.

Today, we’re talking about the NBA All-Star game in all of its glory ... or lack thereof ... and the tactics that could make it a little more entertaining to watch.

For example, let’s talk about the NFL Pro Bowl, and maybe the NBA all-stars can learn a little something from what they’re doing over there.

We know you have opinions on this, and so do I — so let me hear them in the comments above and we’ll talk about it.