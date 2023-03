ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Catholic girls advanced in the VISAA Division III Girls tournament with a 37-35 win over the visiting New Covenant Gryphons. The Celtics advance to the state semifinals where they will take on St. Margaret’s on Friday.

On the boys side, the Roanoke Catholic Celtics fell on the road to The Carmel School by 11 points 64-53.