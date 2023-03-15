32º

Liberty advances in NIT with win over Villanova

Flames Darius McGhee scores 26 in 62-57 victory

John Appicello, Sports Director

AP Sports, Associated Press

Tags: LIberty Flames, Villanova Wildcats, NIT, Men's college basketball
Liberty advances past Villanova in the NIT Men's basketball tournament

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty 62, Villanova 57

The Liberty Flames first ever invite to the NIT certainly was not wasted. Liberty led Big East visitor Villanova by seven at the break 32-27, before eventually winning by 5 over the tradition-rich Wildcats. Darius McGhee led Liberty with 26 points, and the Flames outside shooting kept them at arms reach from the physical team from Philadelphia. Liberty was 10-26 from three-point range. Flames guard Colin Porter added 14 points in the win.

The 27-8 Flames will take on 2-seed Wisconsin next. The Badgers defeated Bradley 81-62.

VILLANOVA (17-17)

Dixon 5-15 1-2 12, Slater 8-13 0-0 18, Armstrong 6-11 0-1 12, Daniels 2-15 0-0 4, Longino 2-8 4-4 8, Hausen 1-2 0-0 3, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-7 57.

LIBERTY (27-8)

Preston 2-3 0-0 4, Rode 2-9 0-0 6, McGhee 9-20 3-4 26, Porter 2-9 8-13 14, Venzant 1-2 0-0 3, Cleveland 3-6 0-0 6, Robinson 1-2 1-2 3, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-19 62.

Halftime_Liberty 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 4-26 (Slater 2-5, Hausen 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Longino 0-2, Daniels 0-9), Liberty 10-26 (McGhee 5-13, Rode 2-3, Porter 2-5, Venzant 1-2, Cleveland 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Warfield 0-1). Rebounds_Villanova 37 (Dixon 13), Liberty 36 (Cleveland 12). Assists_Villanova 8 (Armstrong 3), Liberty 14 (Cleveland 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, Liberty 14. A_3,252 (4,000).

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

