Liberty advances in NIT with win over Villanova

Lynchburg, Va. – Liberty 62, Villanova 57

The Liberty Flames first ever invite to the NIT certainly was not wasted. Liberty led Big East visitor Villanova by seven at the break 32-27, before eventually winning by 5 over the tradition-rich Wildcats. Darius McGhee led Liberty with 26 points, and the Flames outside shooting kept them at arms reach from the physical team from Philadelphia. Liberty was 10-26 from three-point range. Flames guard Colin Porter added 14 points in the win.

The 27-8 Flames will take on 2-seed Wisconsin next. The Badgers defeated Bradley 81-62.

VILLANOVA (17-17)

Dixon 5-15 1-2 12, Slater 8-13 0-0 18, Armstrong 6-11 0-1 12, Daniels 2-15 0-0 4, Longino 2-8 4-4 8, Hausen 1-2 0-0 3, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 5-7 57.

LIBERTY (27-8)

Preston 2-3 0-0 4, Rode 2-9 0-0 6, McGhee 9-20 3-4 26, Porter 2-9 8-13 14, Venzant 1-2 0-0 3, Cleveland 3-6 0-0 6, Robinson 1-2 1-2 3, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-19 62.

Halftime_Liberty 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 4-26 (Slater 2-5, Hausen 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Longino 0-2, Daniels 0-9), Liberty 10-26 (McGhee 5-13, Rode 2-3, Porter 2-5, Venzant 1-2, Cleveland 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Warfield 0-1). Rebounds_Villanova 37 (Dixon 13), Liberty 36 (Cleveland 12). Assists_Villanova 8 (Armstrong 3), Liberty 14 (Cleveland 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, Liberty 14. A_3,252 (4,000).