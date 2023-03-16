San Diego State tops Charleston 63-57 in NCAA tourney

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) gets around Charleston guard Jaylon Scott (21) during the first half of an first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and No. 5 seed San Diego State held on to beat 12th-seeded College of Charleston 63-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The victory was a measure of redemption for Bradley, whose turnover in the waning seconds of overtime last year cost the Aztecs in a three-point loss to Creigton.

The senior provided pivotal plays down the stretch in this one, helping the Aztecs (28-6) win their first game in the Big Dance since 2015. They ended a four-game losing streak in the tournament and snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference.

“Everybody makes us aware of (the losing streak),” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “The thing that you can’t lose sight of is every team and every season is different. You know, there is no history.

“This team is creating its own history right now," Dutcher continued. "So there are some returning players off our last year’s team that experienced some things that were disappointing, but you learn from that. And so we’re not worried about past failures or successes. We’re only focused on the moment, and that’s how you win games.”

The Cougars (31-4) lost for the first time in six weeks and have not won an NCAA tournament game since 1997.

San Diego State advanced to face 13th-seeded Furman in the South Region at the Amway Center on Saturday. The Paladins used a late steal and 3-pointer to stun No. 4 seed Virginia four years to the day since the Cavaliers became the first and only No. 1 seed to lose in the opening round.

Charleston looked to provide another upset in Orlando, but coach Pat Kelsey’s scrappy team simply couldn’t do enough down the stretch.

San Diego State did.

Bradley scored on a driving layup coming out of a timeout with 2:37 to play, breaking a tie and ending a nearly 3-minute scoring drought for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish followed with a huge 3-pointer, giving them a little breathing room in the final minutes.

Charleston looked like it might be able to rally, but Jaylon Scott was called for a foul as Bradley shot a 3. He hit two of three from the charity stripe to essentially seal it.

Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 12 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Larson added 11 points, and seventh-year senior Dalton Bolon finished his college career with 10 points.

Bradley, one of four senior starters for San Diego State, chipped in seven rebounds and four assists.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston: The Cougars had three graduate-senior starters who carried them to the tournament, and coach Pat Kelsey will probably turn to the transfer portal to find replacements. The one glaring weakness against San Diego State was a post presence as the team got outscored by 12 points in the paint.

San Diego State: The Aztecs salvaged what looked to be another rough start for the Mountain West. Nevada lost in a play-in game Wednesday night to extend the league’s losing skid to double digits, and Utah State made it 11 straight with a loss to Missouri early Thursday. But the conference champs stepped up and got the league back in the win column.

UP NEXT

Charleston gets to work rebuilding a senior-laden roster. The Cougars have five seniors to replace before the 2023-24 season.

