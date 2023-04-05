Rail Yard Dawgs playing for more this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – “In our minds our job isn’t done. Not even close.”

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs close out the regular season with a 3 game stint this weekend, two at home and one on the road at Knoxville. While the team clinched a spot in the SPHL President’s Cup Playoffs a few weeks ago, they’re playing for more.

“Our goal going into playoffs is to have home ice throughout playoffs,” said Josh Nenandal.

“Every year that we’ve made it to the playoffs and pushed, we’ve always had good momentum going into playoffs and I think it’s a big part of how we’ve had to battle all the way to playoffs,” said coach Dan Bremner. “We’re holding home ice in the first round right now and it’s in our hands so that’s the motivation right now. Nothing is meaningless and none of these games are meaningless.”

Roanoke has had big contributions from a strong core of veteran leaders such as Mac Jansen, Josh Nenandal and Nick Ford just to name a few. While in goal, Austyn Roudebush ranks among the best in the SPHL in goals allowed.

Considering the success they have had this season, including setting a new franchise record in wins, the Rail Yard Dawgs say the plan is to make minor tweaks as opposed to big changes.

“We want to be playing how we play the game and how we dictate the game,” said Mac Jansen. He’s set to break the franchise record for most games played on Thursday night. “It just goes back to playing Dawgs hockey--a simple, hard game and when doing that the other stuff comes with it. So, when we find ourselves sticking to that stuff, the other stuff comes easy.”

Roanoke will play Macon at the Berglund Center Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. The Dawgs will then travel to Knoxville Friday, then return home for the regular season finale against the Ice Bears.