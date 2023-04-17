Rail Yard Dawgs to face Peoria Rivermen in President’s Cup Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – The remaining schedule for the SPHL President’s Cup Playoffs has been finalized. With the Birmingham Bulls win over the Fayetteville Marksmen, that means the fourth seeded Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will face top-seeded Peoria in the semifinals. If this matchup sounds familiar--it is. These two teams faced each other in the 2022 President’s Cup Finals series.

Puck drop for game one is set for Wednesday, April 19 at the Berglund Center. Game two is Friday, April 21 in Peoria, 8:15 p.m. puck drop. If necessary, game three will be Sunday April 23, 5:15 p.m. puck drop in Peoria.

During the regular season, the Rail Yard Dawgs and Rivermen played twice, March 31 and April 1. The two teams split what was a home series for the Rail Yard Dawgs.