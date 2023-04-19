One more year: Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor, right, drives past Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tuesday evening, Virginia Tech point guard Hunter Cattoor announced his intentions to use a fifth year of eligibility and play one final season for the Hokies in 2023-2024.

The Florida native has been a vital part of the Hokies success under head coach Mike Young. Cattoor will enter his fifth season at Tech fifth all-time in career 3-pointers made in program history with 251. A.D. Vassallo (2005-09) holds the record of 267, playing 133 games. Cattoor has only played 119 career games.

Eclipsing the 40% mark each of his previous four seasons from beyond the arc, Cattoor led the ACC as a senior in 3-point percentage at 42.4% (78-184). He is currently third all-time in program history for career 3-point percentage at 41.8%.

Cattoor averaged a career-best 10.8 points per game in 2022-23, scoring double figures 17 times. He became the program’s 50th 1,000-point scorer vs. Miami on Feb. 21.

“We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man, am I glad he’s coming back for another year,” head coach Mike Young expressed in a statement released by the university. “He impacts winning, he’s a leader and one of the smartest players I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Hunter is a terrific representative of our program and Virginia Tech, and I’m thrilled I get to coach that young man one more year.”

As a junior, Cattoor averaged 10 points per game, connected on 83 3-pointers (the highest single-season mark of his career) and earned the 2022 Everett Case Award given to the ACC Tournament’s most valuable player. His 32-point performance in the championship game vs. Duke propelled Tech to its first-ever ACC title in program history.