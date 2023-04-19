One more year: Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tuesday evening, Virginia Tech point guard Hunter Cattoor announced his intentions to use a fifth year of eligibility and play one final season for the Hokies in 2023-2024.
One last year❤️ pic.twitter.com/dsmwvRiSoY— Hunter Cattoor (@CattoorHunter) April 18, 2023
The Florida native has been a vital part of the Hokies success under head coach Mike Young. Cattoor will enter his fifth season at Tech fifth all-time in career 3-pointers made in program history with 251. A.D. Vassallo (2005-09) holds the record of 267, playing 133 games. Cattoor has only played 119 career games.
Eclipsing the 40% mark each of his previous four seasons from beyond the arc, Cattoor led the ACC as a senior in 3-point percentage at 42.4% (78-184). He is currently third all-time in program history for career 3-point percentage at 41.8%.
Cattoor averaged a career-best 10.8 points per game in 2022-23, scoring double figures 17 times. He became the program’s 50th 1,000-point scorer vs. Miami on Feb. 21.
“We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man, am I glad he’s coming back for another year,” head coach Mike Young expressed in a statement released by the university. “He impacts winning, he’s a leader and one of the smartest players I’ve had the privilege of coaching. Hunter is a terrific representative of our program and Virginia Tech, and I’m thrilled I get to coach that young man one more year.”
As a junior, Cattoor averaged 10 points per game, connected on 83 3-pointers (the highest single-season mark of his career) and earned the 2022 Everett Case Award given to the ACC Tournament’s most valuable player. His 32-point performance in the championship game vs. Duke propelled Tech to its first-ever ACC title in program history.