Embiid gets tech but no ejection for groin kick to Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid shoots during warmups before Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

NEW YORK – Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn on Thursday night after kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton's groin before players from both teams rushed in.

After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1. The more severe flagrant 2 would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

