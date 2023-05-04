APPITUDE | 2023 NFL Draft: Sports or reality TV?

FILE : From left to right: Stetson Bennett, Chamarri Conner, Warren McClendon, Will Mallory, Demario Douglas, Xavier Hutchinson, Cooper Hodges and Ameer Speed, all graduates of local high schools, were selected on the final day of the NFL draft.

Welcome to Appitude, a sports commentary show from our very own John Appicello — or as you know him, Appy.

Today, we’re talking about this year’s NFL Draft.

What used to be a solid nuts and bolts sports event has turned into a semi-reality TV drama – it might as well be ranked up there with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

