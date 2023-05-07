Virginia Tech softball earns No. 5 seed for ACC Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – With the ACC softball regular season behind us, it’s now time to shift focus and attention to the ACC Tournament.

With that, we learned that Virginia Tech has earned the No. 5 seed in the 10-team, single elimination field. With an overall record of 36-17, 14-10 in conference, the Hokies will open play Thursday in the quarterfinals round against No. 4 Louisville. The 1:30 p.m. first pitch will be the start of the first meeting between the Hokies and Cardinals this season.

Louisville has an overall record of 35-17, 16-7 in ACC play.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the No. 8 seed and will open play in the first round on Wednesday against No. 9 Syracuse. The winner of that game will advance to play top-seeded Florida State at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Virginia went 30-21 in the regular season, including an 8-16 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers roster features a number of student-athletes from our area including Cave Spring grad Abby Weaver, Rustburg grad Eden Bigham, Jade Hylton from Bassett, and freshmen Kelsey Hackett and Courtney Layne from Appomattox just to name a few.

