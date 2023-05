ATHENS, Ga. – The Virginia Tech softball team beat Boston University 6-1 on Friday in the opening round of the Athens Regional.

Kelsey Brown, Cameron Fagan, Addy Greene, Emma Ritter, Maija Louko, and Kylie Aldridge all got in on the scoring in the six-run domination. Emma Lemley leads the way in her pitching start with five strikeouts, zero runs, and one hit on the day.

The Hokies will face Georgia on Saturday, who beat North Carolina A&T 12-0 in five innings.