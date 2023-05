VINTON, Va. – The Franklin County Eagles (16-6) beat the Northside Vikings (15-8) in the Blue Ridge District softball tournament on Thursday. The Eagles were also the regular season champions.

The 6-4 victory was led by two big runs in the third inning by Morgan McCrary and Eva Custer. Head coach Bryan Forbes was awarded co-coach of the year by the district as well.

The region tournament begins next week.