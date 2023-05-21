North Cross Raiders win third straight VISAA Division II lacrosse state title

ROANOKE, Va. – The North Cross Raiders won their third straight VISAA Division II lacrosse state title on Saturday in a 15-6 beating of Virginia Episcopal School.

“It feels great, just a threepeat, senior year, with these guys, we’ve been together since seventh grade. We always dreamed of a state championship, never thought we’d win three, but it’s an amazing feeling. Great for the school, it’s history made. It’s a great feeling,” senior Ian Cann said.

“VES is a conference game for us, we play them every year. We usually see them three times a year, we play in the regular season, conference tournament, and state tournament,” head coach Chris Pollock said. “This year they were the four seed, upset the one seed which was great for us because we got to have a home game today. It’s tough to beat them. We know what they do they know what we do but today we had the better horses.”

Boy’s lacrosse is the first North Cross team to ever win three back-to-back state titles.