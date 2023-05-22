ACC Baseball accolades: Virginia’s Kyle Teel named ACC Player of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – As the Atlantic Coast Conference gears up for the 2023 baseball tournament, the conference released its year-end accolades on Monday.

Headlining the accolades is University of Virginia junior catcher Kyle Teel who was named the ACC Player of the Year. Teel becomes the third player in Cavaliers program history and first since Sean Doolittle in 2006 to earn the award.

Teel led the conference in batting average (.414) and total hits (91). To go along with that, Teel has hit 11 home runs and his 23 doubles leads the ACC and stands as the Virginia single-season record. Nationally, he is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy awarded to college baseball’s top player and on the Buster Posey Award Watch List (top catcher in the country).

Also earning First Team All-ACC honors for the Cavaliers was third baseman Jake Gelof, outfielder Ethan O’Donnell and shortstop Griff O’Ferrall. First baseman Ethan Anderson and pitchers Connelly Early and Brian Edgington earned Third Team All-ACC honors. Gelof and Teel have also been named semifinalists for the Golden Spikes award--honoring the top amateur baseball player of the year.

The seven overall ACC selections and the four first team nods were both tied for the second most in program history and the most since a school-record eight All-ACC honorees, including five first teamers in 2014.

In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech’s Jack Hurley was named a First Team All-ACC honoree. Hurley led the ACC in conference-only slugging percentage (.743) and ranks among the best in the league’s overall home run leaders with 17. This proved to be the second consecutive season Hurley was named First Team honoree.

Virginia Tech's Jack Hurley (WSLS)

Hokies sophomore Carson DeMartini was named to the Third Team All-ACC as the designated hitter/utility position. Brody Donay and Garrett Michel were named to the ACC All-Freshman team for their respective performances at catcher and first base.

Virginia will open pool play in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at 3 p.m. against North Carolina.

Virginia Tech will open pool play in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Boston College.